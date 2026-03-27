Man Tolerated A Colleague Claiming AI Artwork As His Own, But He Was On The Verge Of Confronting Him And Calling Out The Dishonesty

Office integrity is important, especially when it comes to creative work.

The following story involves a man whose colleague generates AI artwork and websites.

Then, his colleague proudly claims them as his own.

Although he usually responds politely, he feels like he should confront him with honesty.

Let’s take a closer look!

WIBTAH For Telling Someone Their AI-Generated Work Is NOT Impressive? A colleague (24M) of mine (27M) regularly generates artwork and websites using AI. He then passes it off as his own. He often proudly announces, “Look at what I made” to the whole office.

This man feels his colleague is being dishonest.

To me, this is as dishonest as outsourcing work to someone else and claiming it as your own. I’ve been a developer and graphic designer for the better part of a decade. He often approaches me to show off what he’s “made.” Most of the time, I respond with a reluctant smile and “very nice.”

So he plans to confront him with what he really thinks about his AI-generated work.

However, I’m slowly approaching my wits’ end with how often he passes off AI-generated work as his own. I can feel myself cracking. I’m on the verge of saying, “Your AI-generated slop is lazy and unimpressive. It is a slap in the face to those who spent years honing their skills.” WIBTAH?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This one gives an interesting perspective.

Sorry, super busy, says this user.

Finally, short and simple.

It’s one thing to admit that your work is created by AI, and it’s another to claim it as your own.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.