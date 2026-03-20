Man Wants To Sign Up For A Gym Membership, But He’s Upset That The Price Is More Expensive Than It Was Three Years Ago

Very often, customers think they know the way things work more than employees do.

Very often, these same customers are wrong.

What would you do if a customer wouldn’t stop haggling over a fixed price?

One employee at a gym recently shared an annoying instance of this exact situation with Reddit. Here are the details.

I can’t give you the rate from 3+ years ago

I work at a gym and this guy comes in wanting to sign up himself and 3 kids.

Okay fine.

I do this all day everyday.

Sounds like that would get old after awhile.

I tell him the rate and he starts asking for discounts.

The only discounts my place of employment offers is insurance based (Silver Sneakers) or employer based (a member’s employer pays a portion of their gym membership but it must be done through a payroll deduction).

I explain this to the guy.

Pretty standard procedure for most gyms.

He starts going on about how he was a member before and he should get the rate he had before and that I should look him up in the system to see what his old rate was.

Only, we don’t retain your information once you cancel your membership with us.

I ask again if we still wants to sign up knowing that this will be the rate.

Most things were cheaper 3 years ago.

He says yes but keeps going on about it being cheaper 3 years ago.

*Insert eyeroll here*.

What should have been a less than 10 minute interaction took 45 because he would just not stop asking how to get a cheaper rate and then said I lied to him.

Like bro, the first thing I tell anyone when they ask about memberships is what the price is going to be.

There’s really not much incentive to lie about that.

I get paid whether you sign up or not so I really don’t care.

50/50 chance he comes back wanting to cancel.

Lol you already paid so whatever.

This customer seems pennywise but pound foolish. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

One person predicted this guy’s next move.



Another reiterated the obvious.



And shared what they thought the original poster should have said.



But a lot of empathy was also shared.



This poor guy is just trying to do his job.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.