Man’s Grandmother Showed Up With A Pricey Electric Toothbrush He Never Asked For, So He Told Her He Didn’t Want It Instead Of Pretending To Be Thankful

Sometimes people seem to forget that gratitude costs them nothing.

So when one man’s grandmother arrived with an expensive electric toothbrush and good intentions, he chose blunt honesty over a simple thank you.

And that decision left the room buzzing for all the wrong reasons.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my grandma I have ZERO need for a gift I was given My grandmother has always given me, and members of my family, expensive gifts. Gifts none of us ask for.

He gives several examples of this from past family get togethers.

My 16-year-old female cousin received a very expensive designer handbag (which she doesn’t wear). My other cousin, a boy, received an expensive watch, which he neither asked for nor wears.

He finds himself increasingly suspicious of these lavish gifts.

I think she wants to buy appreciation or respect instead of earning it through love and being a good grandmother. I say this because today I had invited the whole family over for dinner. I had just returned from abroad and wanted to celebrate my homecoming. She showed up first, while the food was still cooking, and began talking while I was in the middle of preparations.

Yet again, his grandmother had brought him something he had no use for.

She took out an electric toothbrush, of all things, and handed it over to me as a gift. I have never wanted an electric toothbrush. I have never spoken about it, yet here it is.

She ranted and raved about this gift, but he couldn’t have cared less.

She said it’s far better than a regular one and that I need to start using it. She said that it cost her 120 euros. She also gave me two packs of replacement heads for when the brushes wear out. That, plus insurance in case I drop the thing or damage it, which according to her was “not cheap.” My reaction was one of shock and confusion. I told her bluntly that I do not need one. I am happy with what I have.

His grandma tried to reason with him and continued to go on and on about the toothbrush.

Her reply was that it was already bought, there was no receipt, so there was nothing to be done about it anymore. She went and put it on my bedroom table. Upon returning, she started listing all the benefits: how much better it cleans, how important dental hygiene is, and how I simply must begin using it.

But still, he hates it, and he makes this very clear.

I am leaving the country in a week’s time, so I told her that I cannot take it with me. The thing is bulky, has a charger and a stand. I simply have no purpose for it. After noticing her getting frustrated, I dropped the topic. She insisted on its benefits, and I listened in silence.

It’s clear he’s hurt his grandma’s feelings.

Eventually, the other guests arrived and the conversation shifted. But I could tell she was annoyed throughout the whole night about the fact that I did not accept her gift with open arms. AITA?

Sometimes to save face, you just have to grin and bear it.

What did Reddit think?

It really the thought that counts.

If he truly doesn’t want the toothbrush, he can find another home for it.

A simple “thanks” was really all that was needed.

Dental hygiene should never be overlooked.

Sometimes you just have to smile, say thanks, and brush it off.

A little gratitude goes a long way.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.