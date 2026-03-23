Mom Forbids Her Teen Daughter From Being Friends With a Girl She Calls a “Bad Influence,” But Her Daughter Has Nothing But Nice Things To Say About Her

A mom will always want what’s best for her daughter.

This mom thought a girl in her daughter’s class was a bad influence, so she stopped them from being friends. But her daughter idolizes the girl for making her feel included in a new school.

Read the full story below.

AITA for judging a 13 years old? My 12-year-old daughter has moved schools for year 7. There is a 13-year-old in her class that I am quite concerned about. I have seen her talk back to teachers on more than one occasion in online meetings, post depressing, mature things on Instagram, swear, play games all the time, and is generally a bad influence. I have told my 12-year-old that I don’t allow her to be friends with this girl because of the reasons I listed above, and told her to unfollow her on Instagram. I refused to let her stay behind in the library to “study” with this girl. However, my 12-year-old (asd) told me that the girl has been including her in her friend group and is helping her settle in. She said she made her feel safe in the new environment and is encouraging. The even bigger problem is that my 12yo kind of idolises that particular girl, which I really don’t like. AITA for trying to prevent that because of my judgment?

Maybe give the girl another chance, for your daughter’s sake.

Let’s read what other readers have to say about this.

Some excellent points from this user.

Some wise advice.

A valid question from this one.

Another user calls her out.

And more readers are defending the girl.

Someone who makes your daughter feel safe is someone worth keeping.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.