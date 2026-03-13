Mother Questioned Her Son’s Teacher Over Gender Rules And Classroom Policies, But Her Husband Said She Was Overreacting About Manners

Parents expect fairness and respect in the classroom.

In this story, a mother grew concerned about her son’s teacher.

She noticed that the teacher was enforcing strict gender rules and outdated policies at school.

When she couldn’t take it anymore, she decided to take action.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for filing a complaint against my sons teacher? I (34F) have one son (10). He is enrolled in our local public school. My husband (35M) got a new job a year ago. We had to move from our city to a much smaller area. Since we moved, we have had several problems with our son’s teacher.

This woman started to notice the teaching style of her son’s teacher.

I was very excited at first because she seemed young. I thought she would have and give our son a modern education. I was quickly proven wrong. His teacher refuses to allow the students to use the school-provided Chromebooks in her classroom. She makes the kids write their assignments on paper and worksheets. This is really inconvenient when making up absent work. It makes it harder for students to catch up.

She thinks the teacher was unfairly favoring the girls in her class.

At the end of the day, she has the class do a 10-minute cleanup. I understand that part. It seems like she unfairly favors the girls in the class. The boys have to push in all the chairs at the end of the day. The boys line up at the end of the line for dismissal because “ladies first.” She seems to have archaic ideas about gender norms.

She doesn’t agree with the teacher’s ideas.

I do not agree with those ideas. I do not want my son to feel like he is less than a girl. He never gets to be first in line.

There was also an incident where my son and another boy were talking during the lesson. I understand that this is not okay. When he was pulled aside and talked to about this, she forced him to say, “Yes, ma’am” instead of just “Okay.”

She took all her complaints to the principal.

I took all of these complaints to the principal. He said he would look into it. My husband and some of my friends think I am overreacting because “she’s teaching them manners.” AITA for taking my complaints to the principal?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one gives their honest opinion.

OP sounds horrible, says this one.

Lol. Here’s a funny but sensible comment.

Finally, short and simple.

Some people call it manners.

Others see it as outdated teaching.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.