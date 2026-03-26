Mother Questioned Why Her Daughter Ate A Whole Box Of Chocolate Sponge Cakes In One Sitting, So She Was Accused Of Calling The Little Girl Fat

Food conversations can sometimes be more sensitive than expected.

The following story is about a mother who asked her 12-year-old daughter why she ate an entire box of chocolate sponge cakes in one sitting.

She meant to suggest healthier snacks, but the comment quickly made her daughter feel self-conscious and hurt.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for upsetting my daughter over food? This just happened, and I want to know if I am the jerk or not. I get that food is a sensitive topic for some people. In all honesty, I feel like I was just being a caring mum. Anyway, my daughter, who we will call Amy (12F), just took a box of chocolate-filled soft sponge cakes. There are five in a box. She ate them all.

This mom’s daughter got upset.

When I asked why she would eat them all instead of getting something better for her, she got upset. When I say better, we have a fridge full of fruit that she loves. We also have ingredients to make actual snacks or meals. She got upset and said I was making her self-conscious about herself. And that I had basically called her fat.

She apologized for making her daughter feel bad.

I had not. I would never say that. That girl is my world. I just wanted to help her make good choices. I have already apologized for making her feel that way. But she is still upset at me for it. AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person gives their honest opinion.

12 is a sensitive age, says this one.

This user shares some useful advice.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

Food isn’t a sensitive topic, but weight management is.

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