Neighborhood Subdivision Has A Walk-Through Shortcut To The Local Elementary School, But Parents Who Don’t Live In The Subdivision Cause Problems When They Try To Use It

School drop-off and pickup can be a real pain! Most parents would jump at the chance for a loophole to the system, and in this story, one neighborhood has just that!

There’s a walkthrough to the school that’s technically on a neighbor’s property, but the neighbor doesn’t mind the kids using it. The problem is when kids and parents use it who don’t live in this neighborhood!

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA-non neighborhood kids using the elementary walk through So my subdivision backs up to a public Elementary school. There is a little walk through from the back of the school to the subdivision. It goes through one neighbor’s yard technically. The neighbor has expressed on the neighborhood FB page that she is fine with the actual residents using the walk through and walking through her yard to go to and from school. But she was mad because one day she came home from work early to find like 10 cars parked all along the street blocking her driveway and all in front of her house and other houses to use that walk through.

The cars didn’t belong to residents of the subdivision.

The thing is our subdivision is not that big. Its about 40 houses. I know for a fact at least half those cars do not belong to residents. Some of the elementary parents learned about this walk through and have been using it to avoid doing the car line. Clever on their part-but its not really okay to clog up the streets in our subdivision to do so. The home owner and myself and a few other residents have called and complained to the Principal at the elementary school about the issue and he said he would try to make sure only residents use that walkthrough.

This sounds pretty dangerous!

Well at first it did not get better but it seems to have been settling down. The parents that were abusing this were not even being safe. They were running the stop sign and going over the speed limit and the actual kids trying to walk to their houses were almost getting run over. I was walking my dog and they would fly by me too.

One kid’s mother was particularly annoying.

I specifically ratted one mother out to the Principal by name. I know her because she was snotty to me when my kid was in school with her kid. Her MIL lives in the subdivision so she tries to use the walk through but doesn’t even stop at the MIL’s house and just drives right by. Now I see her parking at her MIL’s house and making the kid walk down there. I am fine with that because at least she is using the house and not just trying to use the walk through. AITA for telling on the parents that use the walkthrough and don’t actually live in the subdivision? Are we the jerks for having a problem with how these parents are using it?

The situation is really up to the neighbor. If the neighbor doesn’t mind other neighbors using the walkthrough, then there’s no problem. It sounds like the real problem with non-neighbors using the walkthrough is that these parents aren’t driving safely and are blocking driveways.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person suggests a fence.

This person makes 3 points.

Permit parking only might work.

One person would call the police.

Here’s a vote for talking to the principle again.

I worry that the neighbor will stop residents from using the walkway too.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.