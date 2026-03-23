Office Assistant Spent Her Days Waiting For Assignments That Never Came, So When Her Husband Challenged Her To Take More Initiative With Her Boss, She Was Surprised At How Busy She Became

A low stakes job might sound nice at first, but too much downtime can be a drag too.

When one employee found herself constantly bored to tears at work, she sought advice from her husband who encouraged her to relentlessly press her boss for more tasks.

She began to question whether the issue was bad leadership or just her own laziness.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA, Should I actively chase my boss all the time for work? I work for a husband and wife construction company as an Office Assistant. I have for two months. While I’ve been there, my bosses have mainly left me to my own devices, which at first was cool because I’ve never had a job where I could just do what I wanted.

Lately, the excessive independence has her feeling bogged down.

But now I’m ticked. I have been given random tasks to do here and there, but nothing really that I can sit down all day and do.

So when she finds other ways to occupy her time, she’s shamed by her husband.

So I’ve been resigned to sit on Reddit all day, which has become my downfall because the husband caught me. He told me that I need to be doing work during work time and not be doing nonsense on the internet. I can understand that it is unacceptable.

Her husband gives her some advice that doesn’t quite make sense to her.

However, when I told him that I have not been given any work to do after mentioning it to her numerous times, he replied: “Stay on her. Continuously ask her for work. (Redacted) has hired you. I have hired you as her PA.” I’m sorry, what? On my contract, it says I was hired as an Office Assistant with an Office Assistant’s salary. Then I was jokingly referred to as the Assistant Office Manager, but not a PA.

But regardless, she follows her husband’s advice and she’s surprised that it actually works.

Following that conversation, I went to sit with (redacted) and hopefully get some work. And lo and behold, as soon as I sat with her, I had a million things to do. So am I just lazy and dumb and should be chasing her every five minutes for work? Or should she come and actively give me work?

Looks like a little initiative was the missing ingredient here.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions on this one.

If she was hired to be an assistant, then it’s her job to assist.

On the other hand, this could just come down to leadership style.

She does need to check in, but not as frequently as her husband suggests.

Like it or not, this is just likely how her boss operates.

Sometimes you just have to manage upwards.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.