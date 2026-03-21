Person Goes To Supermarket Because Their Partner Is Sick And Wants Berries, But They Get Mango Instead Because It’s Cheaper And The Berries Didn’t Look Fresh

Sometimes doing something nice for someone gets complicated and it’s not clear what you should do.

See how this person handled ingratitude from their partner.

AITA for getting dried mango instead of berries? My partner was feeling sick earlier. I said I’d pick up lemons and ginger for ginger lemon tea. They said they’d also like berries. I said I’d stop at the grocery store on the way back home from exercise class. The only berries were a few overpriced Driscoll’s raspberry and blackberry packs that didn’t seem that fresh.

Another option looked better.

So I got some dried mango. This grocer doesn’t have the best produce. Later in the day, I mentioned the mangoes. “Hey, by the way I got these mangoes because the store didn’t have good berries.” My partner seemed annoyed. “You mean they didn’t have organic berries?” I said that was true, even though it wasn’t the entire reason I didn’t get berries.

The tension got worse from there.

They sighed a few times. I said “You’re welcome for the mango” which, yes, was totally passive aggressive. They said something like “Why would I thank you for not getting what I wanted?” I said something like “I think most people would say something like ‘Thanks for the mango, but next time I’d prefer the bad berries.” They said “Most people would go somewhere else for berries. This is you not showing up for me like usual.”

Here is what folks are saying.

I sort of agree, but I’d just call the person.

This is my issue. Maybe OP is chronically cheap.

It wasn’t hard.

I don’t get why someone with a craving for fresh berries would be satisfied with dried mango.

I’ve heard about this phenomenon.

I feel like these two don’t know each other at all.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.