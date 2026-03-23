March 23, 2026 at 11:49 am

Pizza Delivery Driver Always Parks In Customers’ Driveways, But Now He’s Wondering If He’s Doing It Wrong

by Jayne Elliott

man driving car with three pizza boxes on the passenger seat

Shutterstock/Reddit

If you ordered a pizza for delivery, would you be upset if the pizza delivery guy parked in your driveway, or would you think this would be perfectly reasonable?

In this story, a pizza delivery guy is contemplating the answer to this question. He’s not sure what to think.

Let’s read all about it.

Parking in a customer’s driveway

I was reading a thread on r/roadcam where people were talking about how you’re not supposed to park in a customer’s driveway while delivering.

A driver says he was always told that, and a few customers chimed in to agree that we shouldn’t pull into their driveways.

This left him with questions.

Have I been doing it wrong?

Is that the norm everywhere else?

I always pull into the driveway if I can and have never been told not to by my company or a customer.

I’ve been delivering in a major US city for three years now.

Sooo AITA?

If the customers don’t complain, it’s probably not a big deal. Honestly, I wouldn’t complain if a pizza delivery guy parked in my driveway.

Let’s see what other drivers and customers think about this situation in the comments on Reddit.

Here’s a vote for not parking in a customer’s driveway.

2026 03 10 at 9.48.08 PM Pizza Delivery Driver Always Parks In Customers Driveways, But Now Hes Wondering If Hes Doing It Wrong

A driveway this long is more like a road!

2026 03 10 at 9.48.18 PM Pizza Delivery Driver Always Parks In Customers Driveways, But Now Hes Wondering If Hes Doing It Wrong

It depends how long the driveway is.

2026 03 10 at 9.48.45 PM Pizza Delivery Driver Always Parks In Customers Driveways, But Now Hes Wondering If Hes Doing It Wrong

But this person (almost) always parks in the driveway.

2026 03 10 at 9.49.24 PM Pizza Delivery Driver Always Parks In Customers Driveways, But Now Hes Wondering If Hes Doing It Wrong

This person parks in the driveways too.

2026 03 10 at 9.50.06 PM Pizza Delivery Driver Always Parks In Customers Driveways, But Now Hes Wondering If Hes Doing It Wrong

Parking closer means hotter pizza, right?

2026 03 10 at 9.50.25 PM Pizza Delivery Driver Always Parks In Customers Driveways, But Now Hes Wondering If Hes Doing It Wrong

Finally, one driver changed his mind about parking in driveways after he started ordering delivery.

2026 03 10 at 9.50.45 PM Pizza Delivery Driver Always Parks In Customers Driveways, But Now Hes Wondering If Hes Doing It Wrong

Customers probably don’t even care.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.

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