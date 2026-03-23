Pizza Delivery Driver Always Parks In Customers’ Driveways, But Now He’s Wondering If He’s Doing It Wrong

If you ordered a pizza for delivery, would you be upset if the pizza delivery guy parked in your driveway, or would you think this would be perfectly reasonable?

In this story, a pizza delivery guy is contemplating the answer to this question. He’s not sure what to think.

Let’s read all about it.

Parking in a customer’s driveway I was reading a thread on r/roadcam where people were talking about how you’re not supposed to park in a customer’s driveway while delivering. A driver says he was always told that, and a few customers chimed in to agree that we shouldn’t pull into their driveways.

This left him with questions.

Have I been doing it wrong? Is that the norm everywhere else? I always pull into the driveway if I can and have never been told not to by my company or a customer. I’ve been delivering in a major US city for three years now. Sooo AITA?

If the customers don’t complain, it’s probably not a big deal. Honestly, I wouldn’t complain if a pizza delivery guy parked in my driveway.

Let’s see what other drivers and customers think about this situation in the comments on Reddit.

Here’s a vote for not parking in a customer’s driveway.

A driveway this long is more like a road!

It depends how long the driveway is.

But this person (almost) always parks in the driveway.

This person parks in the driveways too.

Parking closer means hotter pizza, right?

Finally, one driver changed his mind about parking in driveways after he started ordering delivery.

Customers probably don’t even care.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.