Regular Customer Always Nitpicks To Find Faults In Their Food Or Service, So This Fast Food Employee Gave Her Something To Complain About

Some customers are terrible at treating staff.

This fast food employee recounts a story about a regular customer who always complains about something. When he found an opportunity to get back at her, he took it.

Read below for the full story and find out what he did.

Gave a customer cold fries I (27M) live in one of those cities that have two or more of everything: 2 McDonald’s, 2 Taco Bells, 4 Speedways, and so on and so forth. Usually, in those cities, there’s one good one and one bad one. I’ve been working at Burger King (the good one) for technically 2 years now. I say “technically” because I had a car accident last year (won’t get into that much). The year I had my accident, I was living 30 minutes outside of town, and the reason I did the commute is because the BK crew is like family. I love everyone there like they were family. We’ll joke around with each other, make fun of each other, and even all smoke together. Another reason I decided to go back is because of the customers. Most of them are really cool, and we all like to talk and joke with them. Though there are a lot of customers we love, of course, there are some we don’t particularly care for. Reasons would be they are usually snappy or loud. I still try to be nice to them because they could be having a bad day or just woke up. Then we get to the regular customers who we really don’t like. Also, we still give out fresh food to everyone (that’s what makes us the good BK).

A regular customer always finds something to complain about.

Once a week, a mobile order will come through with the first name, let’s call her P. P is constantly rude to all of us. One of my managers refuses to deal with her. One thing to know about fast food is that some customers will do terrible things just to feel high and mighty. P would complain about her food being messed up, missing items, or cold items when the stuff had just come off the fryer or broiler, etc. My managers have replaced items or meals, but she’ll still be rude every time. She came through, and I let her know her chicken was in the fryer for another minute and thirty seconds. She slammed her door with the usual attitude. Her chicken came off the fryer. Now I had a choice: I had enough fries for a medium, but they were “cold” (warm, but not hot), or I could let her wait two and a half minutes for hot fries. To heck with it, cold fries!

That will certainly show her.

Other people in the comments have something to say.

This one likes the story.

Now, here’s an idea.

Kill them with kindness, suggests this person.

This user has something to say.

And some hilarious sarcasm.

It pays to be nice to the fast food crew.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.