Renter Always Pays Early, So The Landlord Flips Out When The Renter Pays On Time

Imagine renting an apartment, and there’s a specific day and time your rent payment is due each month. Would you pay at that exact moment, or would you pay early?

In this story, one renter always paid early, this is, except for one time when they paid on time instead. They were shocked at how their landlord reacted when they paid on time.

Keep reading for all the details.

Pay Rent On Time? No Problem! Back in 2014, I was renting a small studio apartment from a private renter. I made decent money as a shift supervisor for a cosmetic tattooing salon, and got into the habit of paying my landlord about 3-4 days early because of when my paydays fell. So, even though in my rental contract it stated that rent as due by 5pm on the 1st, I generally paid on the last payday of the month so that I didn’t have to worry about it.

There was a one-time exception.

So after about a year, I ended up switching banks. Because of this, they put a 24 hour hold on my first paycheck, (my company was not big enough for direct deposit), so I just shot a quick text to my landlord saying that I would be paying on time instead of early this month. Again, since the rental contract stated that rent was due the 1st by 5pm, I really didn’t see this as being an issue. I was wrong.

The landlord really overreacted.

My landlord proceeded to send me a scathing text that basically said if I didn’t pay on time that I would be evicted immediatly and calling me all sorts of nasty things. Needless to say, I was mad. I never said I would be late. Had never been late. Just wouldn’t be dropping it off early.

There was no going back.

So from that day forward, I always paid at 4:55PM (yes, I would wait right outside his door in my car until a few minutes before 5) on the 1st. I also started looking for a new place to rent, and ended up upgrading to a small one-bedroom about six months later.

The landlord had no reason to be upset. The renter didn’t pay late at all.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Paying rent too early can be confusing.

This is a good point.

It may have been a misunderstanding.

Here’s another theory.

It’s crazy how one minor change can lead to a lot of drama.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.