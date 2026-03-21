Renter Starts To Park In An Open Parking Spot At Their Apartment Complex, But A Neighbor Gets So Upset They Move Their Car

Imagine living in an apartment complex where there’s a big, open parking lot and no assigned parking. Would you take the most convenient available parking spot?

In this story, one person was in this situation, and a neighbor got really upset at them for parking in one particular parking spot. They’re not sure if they did anything wrong.

Did I mention it’s winter?

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for parking in an open spot after 12” of snow? AITA for parking in an open spot at my apartment complex? After parking and getting out of my car, my neighbor (who I don’t know) shouted from her car “That’s very rude of you, I spent all morning clearing that spot”.

It wasn’t the only spot.

Before parking, I passed 2 other open spots and could see 3+ spots just ahead. There’s 200+ spots and I’ve never seen the lot even close to full. I re-parked right away, but only because I didn’t want to escalate the situation. I don’t feel I did anything wrong, but AITA?

How was OP to know the neighbor had spent all morning clearing that spot? If it’s true, I can see why the neighbor would be annoyed.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person points out the problem.

Yes, management should be responsible.

This person has questions.

It might be a good idea to talk to the building management.

Everyone agrees that he shouldn’t have parked there.

Well, almost everyone agrees.

If you didn’t put in the work, you shouldn’t expect to enjoy the benefits.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.