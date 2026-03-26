Restaurant Employee Discovered His Friend Was Afraid To Return To Work After Getting Involved With A Problematic Coworker, So He Debated Breaking Her Trust And Alerting The Boss

Keeping a secret can feel heavier when someone’s safety might be on the line.

So when a restaurant employee learned his friend had unknowingly gotten involved with a troubling coworker, she became genuinely afraid for her safety.

But after promising to stay quiet to the boss, he began to question whether complying would put her in even more danger.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA because I want to talk to my boss about a worker that is making my friend and co-worker scared to walk home So basically I work at a restaurant. My friend messed around with one of the guys who also works there. He insisted he was on a break from his relationship, but that was not the case. Now he’s blaming her for the entire thing.

Soon this woman realizes this guy isn’t a good person at all.

She talked with the now ex-girlfriend of the guy, and it came out that he’s done some horrible stuff behind closed doors. It’s made my friend so scared that I had to walk her home with her clutching my hand.

She begins to seriously worry for her safety.

The nail in the coffin for me was when she texted me saying that if anything happens to her, it was him. We discussed it for a while and assured her that it’s going to be okay. But she is still too scared to return to work.

Now this bystander is wondering what to do next.

I said that the info wouldn’t leave the conversation, but I am so worried about her that I feel physically ill. I want to sit down with someone at work and explain the situation. But I feel like I’m betraying her trust if I do so.

But if something happened to her, he’d never forgive himself.

At the same time, I feel like I’m betraying my values as a person to call out stuff like this if I see it. I can’t just sit by and do nothing.

This bystander has found himself stuck between a rock and a hard place.

What did Reddit think?

It’s honorable to want to honor your friend’s wishes, but safety comes first.

If he plans to tell the boss, he should at least give his friend a heads up.

Perhaps an anonymous complaint is the best way to go.

It’s important to choose his next move very carefully.

Keeping a promise matters, but so does keeping people safe.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.