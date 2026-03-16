Retail Employee Has To Deal With Customers Asking For Small Bills On A Daily Basis, So When A Guy Asked For Fives And Ones, She Snapped At Him

Working in retail means exercising your patience every day.

07But sometimes, it’s too much.

In this case, a woman had to deal with someone paying with big bills and wanting small bills back, yet again.

Well, it was too much.

Keep reading for the full rant.

I’M NOT A BANK I just blew up on a guy. He wanted back 5s and 1s. Well guess what? I’m running low. I literally only have two 5s in my drawer so you’re getting back a 10 and 1. He rolled his eyes at me when I told him I couldn’t give back what he wanted.

This was the last straw for her.

I drained the safe last night and we don’t even have enough to fill it again this morning. I absolutely snapped and told him we’re not a bank and if he wanted his change so badly, he can go to a bank when they open. I’m so tired of these ******* people having tantrums over not getting back what they want. Don’t get big bills from your bank! Tell them you want smaller bills!

It’s understandably frustrating.

If your bank’s ATM gives you big bills, like mine does, go the **** inside and get smaller bills! They are literally equipped to give you what you want down to the very penny!

It’s good that she let off some steam.

What did Reddit think?

It doesn’t even cross their mind how inconvenient this is.

It would be ideal, but that’s not how it works.

Another retail worker vents.

👁👄👁

They LIE.

Just no common sense.

Hopefully, he learned something from this interaction and will pass it on.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.