Retail Worker Keeps Having Interactions Where Customers Don’t Ask For Help, But Stare While Waiting For Him To Guess What They Need

Working in retail is not for the weak!

Too often, people treat you like you’re barely human, and sometimes, like you’re a kind of alien form that can read minds.

This is what happened to a man working in retail and he shares how frustrating it is.

Keep reading for the full story.

“Hello” =/= “Can I get some help” If you want some help please say it. Don’t just say hello and expect me to know you need help. Sometimes I’m busy running around and if you greet me I’ll just greet you back.

A lot of people don’t consider this.

If you need help say “Can you help me.” Don’t get mad when I don’t help you right away because you didn’t ask me for help. If I do stop and respond to you please don’t just stare at me 😭

It’s baffling, but it happens.

Customer: Hello Me: Hello, do you need anything? Customer: Stares Me: Okay, well enjoy the rest of your visit. Customer: You didn’t help me. (Different customer interaction)

It happens more often than it should.

Customer: Hello. Me: *busy carrying stuff and walks by* Hello, how’s it going? Customer: Good *silence, no signal that they need anything* Me: That’s good to hear. Customer: You didn’t help me. JUST TELL ME YOU NEED HELP.

Yikes.

How did Reddit react?

She should say this next time.

This is ridiculous.

Ugh.

Geez, calm down!

This is actually so smart.

It’s embarrassing behavior, really.

It’s a wild concept… Let that sink in.

Employees are there to help, but they need to know that you need help first.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.