Roommate Underpays The Rent By $25 And Causes A Late Fee, But Since The Others Didn’t Cover The Small Difference To Prevent It, They Disagreed Over Who Should’ve Been Responsible For The Cost

Money has an interesting way of making everything more complicated.

So, what would you do if you accidentally underpaid your share of rent, but your roommates noticed and chose not to cover the small difference, leading to a late fee? Would you just cover the fee and move on? Or would you push back and ask them to cover a portion of it?

In the following story, one roommate deals with this very situation and is leaning towards the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA Roommate Rent Dispute I live with three other roommates in a house where we pay monthly rent. This past month, I screwed up and accidentally paid $25 less than I should have. I was the first in my group to pay. Nobody else picked up that $25, and we incurred an expensive late fee. I was forced to pay the entirety of the late fee.

Now, they’re torn over who should pay.

I believe that the late fee should be at least partially split between roommates since the other roommates, especially the one who paid last, left $25 (a very small amount comparatively) in the account to incur the fees instead of just picking it up to avoid fees and asking me separately for the money. My roommates believe I should pay because I’m the one who made the mistake. Is it okay to intentionally leave a small amount of money in the account just because it’s not what you’ve agreed to pay? Who should pay the late fee? AITA?

Wow! This should actually be pretty obvious to him.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person thinks it was his mistake.

That’s a fair assumption.

Yet another reader who thinks it was his own fault.

For this person, he needs to accept responsibility and move on.

He needs to speak up next time.

Maybe if someone had known, they could’ve helped.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.