Roommate’s Girlfriend Basically Moved Into the Dorm, So They Asked Her to Shower Elsewhere, and She Moved Out and Took Everything

Living with random roommates is always a gamble, but this group thought they had it figured out when one roommate asked if her girlfriend could stay over “sometimes.”

At first it seemed harmless… until “sometimes” quietly turned into eating, showering, studying, and basically living there full-time, along with loud arguments that shook the whole suite.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not letting her shower? I live in a suite with 4 ppl, first year students, on campus housing. Two rooms, two people per room. The rms were random. When we first met this rm she had asked us if it would be okay if her gf stayed over “sometimes”, we said yes, it felt reasonable. Her gf was sleeping, studying, showering, eating, & living here.. Most of the time we really didn’t mind if she was here, but it just got to a point where they were very loud.

Uh oh.

one day we came home & they were fighting loudly, the gf was banned from our floor. they went away for a wknd, came back no change. We decided that we needed change & her housing was changed to our same building, this is important because her prior dor was across campus, so we tried to be understanding of her not wanting to walk back and forth to shower/sleep. Due to the change, my rms & I decided we needed to speak with her. We asked her if it would be okay for her to shower in her own dorm, only on weekdays. That was the only request, not to leave, not to stay at her own dorm.

Seems fair.

When we asked her to do this they packed and left. The next day my other rm&I went to class, & when we came back, she had taken everything she contributed to the dorm. (we all bought things on different weeks and rotated). we were left with no shower head or soaps with no warning.

Wow.

She did in fact have the right to take these things, but due to the fact that we are all friends, we have all contributed different things to the room and those happened to be the things she bought. It has been a week since this happened & she has come back a few times to get more things that she needs while she stays at her gfs dorm. AITA?

Now the suite is left scrambling to replace basics, wondering if they crossed a line…or just enforced a reasonable one.

This person says the suitemate sounds very immature.

This persons says OP did NOTHING wrong.

And this person has some questions.

Redditors were quick to weigh in on whether this was a fair boundary or an overstep.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.