She Extended A Pity Invite To The Best Man’s Wife, But Now She’s Making The Day All About Her

Sadly, the biggest event in some peoples’ lives is other peoples’ weddings.

What would you do if the wife of your Best Man was turning your fairy tale into a nightmare? One woman recently sought advice on her situation like this on Reddit. Here are the details.

Wife of best man is a clingy nightmare

My future husband’s best friend will be his best man which is great.

The problem is his wife.

I wish I didn’t have a problem with her- but she is very spoiled, entitled, and consistently makes it such that she is the star of the show.

Sounds like she has a pretty large problem with her actually.

If I liked her this whole thing would be a lot easier, but unfortunately I don’t.

She’s the type that can do whatever she wants, but if she is ever told “no” or people do whatever they want back, she throws a fit and cries and claims she’s being bullied.

Those types of personalities are exhausting.

She’s older than me, by the way.

At first she thought she was going to be part of my bridal party, not because we are friends, but because she wants to match with her husband.

That’s not exactly how that works.

I made it clear that was not happening.

My bridal party will consist of close friends and family that are traveling from far away.

I rarely get to see them so naturally I want this to be special.

It’s her wedding, of course she does!

But she is trying to insert herself into everything.

From the bachelorette to the wedding rehearsal dinner she insists on being involved.

My fiancé has spoken to his friend about her many times.

Those conversations couldn’t have gone over well.

When it’s just them two, his friend listens and agrees to the points he makes.

But if she’s there his friend becomes spineless and agrees to everything his wife says.

This friend is seriously lacking conviction.

She is making me miserable.

This is a vent post but also I need advice for how to deal with her without making my entire wedding about her.

Yikes, no one is getting out of this with their feelings unscathed. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this one.

One person immediately offered tough love.



Another asked the important questions.



Others just encouraged being a little sneaky.



But some very valuable wisdom was also shared.



She’s a little confused whose day this is supposed to be.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.