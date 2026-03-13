She Fronted Tickets Before, But Her Siblings Never Paid Her Back, So She Only Took Her Parents to Mom’s Birthday Game

She’d learned the hard way that when it came to buying tickets for family events, “I’ll pay you back” didn’t always mean…actually paying her back.

After covering costs in the past and being left waiting, she decided to do things differently for her mom’s birthday. Instead of fronting money for everyone again, she bought just three tickets (one for herself and her parents) and treated them to a great night out. Her mom loved it. Her siblings? Not so much.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not inviting my siblings to a “traditional” basketball game for my mothers birthday Quick context, my family tends to be bad with money, when I buy things and ask to get paid back it tends to only be my dad who pays me back (he pays for my mom too). I (28f) wanted to go to a sporting event for my birthday. I invited my family and told them ahead of time the price of the tickets. It’s a small league game so the tickets were pretty cheap. My dad paid me back, my older brother (30M) and younger sibling (21S) did not.

Rude.

Flash forward a month later we are talking about birthday plans for my mom. Last year we went to a NBA game which my dad fronted the money and we paid him back. Obviously I paid but can’t confirm my siblings. This year I wanted to take that strain from him as he’s recently started living the “retired life” and is enjoying hobbies left and right. I took lead on this I talked to the ticket people in advance. I told them the price, they seemed to be okay with it but I hesitated and didn’t actually buy the tickets.

Learned your lesson.

And I’m glad I didn’t. As we got closer to the game and I was still waiting for the previous payments from them both (that was significantly cheaper because NBA games get pricey). I decided to instead get 3 tickets, take my mom and dad (not charging them) and we enjoyed the game. Now it’s after the game, I’ve posted on social media, it’s well after my mom’s bday (she LOVED the game it literally ended in a fight). My older brother is mad that I didn’t get his ticket and that he didn’t get to join us. He’s calling me selfish and that I ruined a “tradition” and on our mother’s birthday.

Wow.

We did this ONCE before I wouldn’t call it a tradition. But I don’t know. My mom didn’t ask who was coming she didn’t ask if they were coming later she was just happy and enjoyed the game, we also walked around the first floor to get some pics and stuff. So.. AITA for breaking this “tradition” because my siblings never paid me back for previous tickets?

Redditors were quick to weigh in.

This person says NTA at all, just give an explanation.

This person says they had PLENTY of time.

But this person gives a soft judgement call.

If “tradition” depends on someone else always footing the bill, it might not be tradition, it might just be unpaid debt with a nicer name.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.