She Got Offered Her Dream Job Opportunity, But Her Husband Is Trying To Sabotage Her Chances At It

Spouses are supposed to be a team- but not all teammates work well together.

What would you do if your spouse didn’t support you taking your dream job offer? One woman recently shared her husband’s crazy reaction to her recent success with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITAH for taking a job at a company my spouse hates

I recently got laid off just before telling my employer that I am pregnant with my third child.

I’ve worked so hard, in somewhat of a panic, to find a new job and have received an offer from a place I had already been trying to get a job at for several years.

The job is a 25% raise but I can no longer work from home.

Unfortunately that’s sometimes the price you pay in corporate.

It is in my field, but even though the pay is more, the title is lower than the titles I’ve had before.

That isn’t the issue because I would rather be financially stable than aim for a higher title.

The trouble is that my spouse has for the last several years openly despised the company because it is a big corporation and feels the company is wasteful and everyone who works there is a bad person.

Seems like a bit of a reductive take.

My spouse hates it like people hate the DMV, but even more – he fully believes in his soul that I will be a bad person if I choose to work for this company purely because the company is so large, slow, and it’s products are overpriced.

When I told him I was interviewing he said he would support me if I chose to do it.

Which is honestly out of character for him because we both know he hates the company.

Maybe this guy just really loves his wife?

Last night over the phone I told him I wanted to give it a chance and he said I don’t think you should.

And today when I told him I accepted the offer, he berated me saying he felt blindsided, they aren’t offering me enough, couldn’t I find a job with a higher title, I didn’t respect him because I didn’t take his advice about how horrible the company is.

He said that our marriage will not survive me working at this place because he will never get over it.

This sounds like a total 180 here.

My spouse travels to work weekly in another state to work for a similar but much smaller company.

My salary will be higher than his.

His alternative to the job is that wants me to stay home and work for a new company he started, but he can’t say how much he will be able to pay me.

Then that’s not a real job offer.

When I asked what he meant when he said he would support me if I decided to work there he said he meant he wouldn’t divorce me.

AITAH for taking the job?

Sounds like the husband finally showed his true colors to his wife here. Let’s see how Reddit weighed in here.

Some hard-hitting advice was offered.



In addition to some tough love.



One person pointed out the big picture of the situation.



And another noted the hypocrisy at hand.



Marriage and a job shouldn’t both be this hard of work.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.