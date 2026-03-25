She Let Her Best Friend’s Boyfriend Crash at Their Apartment for a Night, But Her Boyfriend Says It’s “Weird and Wrong”

Trying to help a friend seemed simple enough…until it sparked a relationship argument. One woman offered to let her best friend and her boyfriend stay at her apartment for the night after a late airport pickup.

But when her own boyfriend realized the friend’s boyfriend would still be around the apartment the next day, he suddenly felt uncomfortable with the arrangement.

Read on for the story.

AITA for having my best friends bf stay over? I (24 F) am in an argument with my (26 M) boyfriend about my friend’s boyfriend staying at our apartment while she’s at work. We have met the boyfriend one time before and he’s very polite. The reason for this is my friend is picking her boyfriend up from the airport at 9 o’clock at night. It is almost a 2 hr drive to her house from the airport while we are only 40 mins away.

Yikes.

She works in the downtown area (an hr from her house) and has to go work the next day (it is about 30 mins from our place). So I offered to have them stay so she can get some sleep before work the next day. My boyfriend thinks it’s weird and wrong that he will be staying at our apartment during the day (but my boyfriend is working from home, so he’s not staying at our place alone).

Hmmm…

Is it wrong that I offered for him to stay so my friend isn’t driving all over? It’s for less than 24 hrs. AITA?

What’s Reddit say about all of this?

Nothing good for OP, that’s what.

This person thinks the whole thing is bizarre.

And this person agrees: this is definitely YTA territory.

Helping a friend with a couch for the night shouldn’t be controversial, but apparently some people think hospitality has a very strict guest list.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.