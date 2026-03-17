She Wanted To Get A Tattoo Of An Insect That Her Husband Is Breeding, But He Asked Her Not To Because He Is Worried The Insects Will Die And He Wouldn’t Want A Reminder

It is pretty common for one spouse to like tattoos and the other to love them, and that can sometimes cause conflict.

That is what happened to the woman in this story, who wanted to get a tattoo of an insect on her arm because her husband has a hobby involving that insect?

The problem is, her husband doesn’t like tattoos to begin with, and won’t want a reminder of this particular type of insect if/when they eventually die, so he said he didn’t want her to do it, and now she is upset.

WIBTA if I get a tattoo my husband doesn’t approve of? My husband (m35) isn’t into tattoos.

Not everyone likes tattoos.

I (f33) have a few tattoos already that I got before we met, nothing too big and both are related to friends. My husband doesn’t really like tattoos in general, but has expressed that he doesn’t care that I have them either.

Choosing a tattoo is a major decision.

I have been wanting a new tattoo for years but never really knew what I wanted. Until recently. I finally came up with a tattoo idea that I would enjoy having; an isopod crawling on my wrist. So, tonight I reached out to an artist to set it up.

He has every right to not be happy with this decision.

But when I told my husband my plans, he got a bit upset with me over it and now I don’t know what to do. Here is the context: My husband has a bug hobby. Specifically isopods and millipedes. Things have not been going well for him lately in that department.

I can see how this would be frustrating.

A lot of his bugs have not made it for various reasons and he can’t seem to get the situation under control. He currently has a couple of isopod species that are doing well- one of which is the specific isopod species I was going to get tattooed.

Yeah, I can see his point.

The reason he said he doesn’t want me to get the tattoo is because if these isopods end up dying, seeing one tattooed on me will remind him of his failures. I was so excited about this because I thought it would be a cute tattoo that would remind me of him because we both share a love of this species and they’re very pretty and cute.

Why would he lock himself in his room?

But he shot me down so fast about it, I just left his room dejected, telling him I guess I would just cancel my inquiry with the artist. Now he’s locked himself in his room. Part of me wants to argue with him and consider getting the tattoo anyway. But I’m not sure if this makes me a jerk.

They may be doing well today, but they will die eventually.

I know how crushed he’s been with his other bugs dying and I do want to be sensitive about his feelings, but the species I was going to get is currently doing really well and showing no signs of failing, so I feel like his reaction is a bit over the top. WIBTA if I went through with getting the tattoo?

Yeah, it is kind of a jerk move to get a tattoo about her husband’s hobby that he specifically asked her not to get.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say bout it.

Why not get a different tattoo?

Yeah, his reasons are valid.

This commenter sums it up nicely.

Yeah, why would she still push forward with this?

His reasons make sense.

She should respect her husband’s desires on this one.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.