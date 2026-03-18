She Went To Her Coworker For Relationship Advice, But That Well-Meaning Gesture Blew Up In Her Face

Everyone needs a safe space to talk about their personal lives and relationships.

What would you do if your secret venting session got made public? One woman recently stressed about a situation like this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA- for talking to my coworker about my relationship?

I (24f) used to work a very high stress job with 12-16 hours shifts.

We weren’t allowed phones, and had no contact with the outside when working, so coworkers got close to each other cause all we had was to talk to one another.

I have one male coworker (mid 30s) who I got really close with due to helping him with some mental issues and working on his relationship with his wife (separated but not divorced).

Wow, sounds like these coworkers DO get very close.

I had gone to him a few times about my relationship, and a few people at work had concerns about my relationship from just what they were seeing.

I will say I was in a bad situation.

My bf (31m, together for 2 years with a child) wasn’t really working, and I had to work 50+ hour weeks while pregnant to support us.

At least she’s self-aware enough to know it was bad.

So, I’ve since quit that job, and the situation has gotten better, not all the way, but getting there.

Recently, this old coworker texted me seeing how I was doing.

He was trying to criticize my bf, but I kept steering the convo away and saying he is doing better.

Doesn’t really sound like you can blame the guy.

I did at one point say: “Yeah, I’m just trying to get him to work 40 hours in a week, which is still kind of hard” and my boyfriend say that message.

Now, he is wanting to break up, saying I disrespected our relationship and talked badly about him.

He also has a problem with me talking about our relationship to someone.

With this context, that feels like a red flag.

Am I wrong for talking to that coworker about our relationship?

I get I shouldn’t had said that little blurb, but to break up over this seems extreme?

He said he can’t trust me anymore.

Well now that’s a bit dramatic. Let’s see what the good folks of Reddit had to say about this.

Many in the comments simply weren’t having it.



One person cut right to the chase.



Another tried to paint a clearer picture.



Though someone didn’t let her off so easy.



But one person was able to put it plain and simply.



Loose lips sink relationships.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.