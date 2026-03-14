Sibling Fronted $2,000 As A No Strings Attached Gift For A Car, But Her Sister Responded With Silence And Resentment Instead Of Gratitude

Money and family have a way of complicating even the best intentions.

So when a woman handed over $2000 to help her sister with a car, despite a recent breach of trust, she didn’t expect to be shut out the moment she asked a simple question.

That’s when the real debt felt like an emotional one.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA: asking sister questions right after I gave her money I gave her $2000, where I specifically laid out that it was a gift, not a loan. I told her I would give it because I don’t want her to resent me for having to pay it back. I gave her that because she told my parents she needed the money to buy a car.

She also had other reasons for fronting the cash.

I also gave it to her because I didn’t want our relationship to be ruined over money, as it happened with my dad and his brothers. Though it might already be messed up.

Her sister recently betrayed her trust over another financial matter.

She recently used my credit card without my permission. I called her out on it and had her pay me back. It was $20. She’s still upset about that, I think.

She feels a responsibility to help out her sister.

My parents previously helped me with $5000 for my car. It didn’t seem unreasonable to help her with half, since in a way, it’s not really my money. In my mind, it seems more like forwarding my parents’ help from me to her. Anyway, I gave her the money and plan on giving the remaining $500 tomorrow.

But she wasn’t happy with how her sister reacted.

She not only didn’t thank me, but when I tried to ask what’s going on with her, to try to understand what’s happening on her end, she told me that I’m not a person she wants to talk to. She refused to tell me why. AITA for asking her questions right after giving her money and feeling upset/disappointed at her reaction?

The least her sister could do is provide her some sort of explanation.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks there’s more than enough blame to go around.

If it’s truly a gift, then maybe an explanation isn’t needed.

This user wonders why the money was ever lent in the first place.

Gifts aren’t usually expected to be repaid.

Maybe giving even more money to keep the peace wasn’t the best idea here.

Love and respect are two things you just can’t buy.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.