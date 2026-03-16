Sister Blocked Her for Years After a Simple “Are You Okay?” But Now Wants to Reconnect Out Of The Blue

Their relationship has been rocky for years: blocking, unblocking, and long stretches of silence. The last time they spoke, a simple check-in question turned into a hang-up and another block. Now, out of the blue, her sister wants to “repair” things.

But after years of being caught in the middle of family drama and blamed for conflicts she didn’t create, she’s not sure she wants to sign up for that cycle again.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not wanting to repair my relationship with my sister? I (23F) haven’t talked to my sister (30F) in years. The last time we spoke she got mad at me because I asked her if she was doing okay. She didn’t seem like herself to me so I just wanted to make sure that she was okay. She hung up the phone and blocked me after that we haven’t talked since. Our relationship has been very on and off since I started college. She suddenly reached out to me today asking if I wanted to repair our relationship and I said that it’s not the right time to do that for me.

Huh?!

I have a lot of goals that I’m working towards. She literally stresses me out because she’s always blocking and unblocking me when it’s convenient for her. I’m just not wanting to have my feelings hurt again and again and I’m tired of

walking on egg shells with her. There’s so much that happened leading up to this and I can’t fit it all into this post so I’ll summarize as best as I can.

Can’t wait.

Here it goes: My sister and my mom have a very bad relationship with each other, it’s been like that for a while, since my sister was in high school I believe. They weren’t speaking to each other and made me be the messenger for both of them. My mom would tell me to tell my sister something and then my sister would give me her response and tell me to tell my mother. They went back and forth like that for months until I both of them that they needed to be adults and talk to each other directly rather than using me(I was a minor at the time they were doing that).

Yikes.

Since then, they haven’t spoken to each other in years. My sister blames me and makes it all my fault, she also claims that I always take mom’s side for everything. That’s how we keep falling out with each other. I’m really tired of playing this game with her because I know it’ll only be a matter of time before she finds something to be mad at me for and blocks me again. I don’t like walking on eggshells with people, it makes me anxious and on edge all the time. AITA for not trying to repair our relationship?

Redditors are weighing whether declining now is self-protection or shutting the door too firmly on a possible second chance.

This person says NTA, and that the sister is pretty immature.

This person says to just block her.

And this person says she’s toxic.

If someone only reconnects on their schedule and disappears on a whim, protecting your peace isn’t cruelty, it’s self-preservation.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.