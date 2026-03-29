March 29, 2026 at 4:55 am

‘So now he’s coming home with me.’ – A Woman Took A Kitten Back After Only One Night Because Her Friend Decided They Didn’t Want It

by Matthew Gilligan

woman holding a cat

TikTok/@yoimpree

Some people just aren’t cut out to be pet owners…

But only keeping an animal for one day?!?!

That’s a bit ridiculous, don’t you think?

A woman named Pree posted a video on TikTok and showed folks the little bundle of joy that she’s decided to take care of.

woman holding a kitten

TikTok/@yoimpree

Pree held the kitten in the video and told viewers,, “This guy right here is one of three kittens found in the alleyway whose mom passed. Look at him.”

She added, “Someone I know wanted a kitten, so I gave her this guy.”

kitten wrapped up in a blanket

TikTok/@yoimpree

Pree then said, “And after one night, she said he’s a really bad kitten and she can’t keep him.”

She added, “So now he’s coming home with me.”

woman holding a kitten

TikTok/@yoimpree

Here’s the video.

@yoimpree

♬ original sound – Pree

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.58.54 PM So now hes coming home with me. A Woman Took A Kitten Back After Only One Night Because Her Friend Decided They Didnt Want It

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.59.04 PM So now hes coming home with me. A Woman Took A Kitten Back After Only One Night Because Her Friend Decided They Didnt Want It

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.59.15 PM So now hes coming home with me. A Woman Took A Kitten Back After Only One Night Because Her Friend Decided They Didnt Want It

This kitten is now in good hands!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

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