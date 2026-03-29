‘So now he’s coming home with me.’ – A Woman Took A Kitten Back After Only One Night Because Her Friend Decided They Didn’t Want It

Some people just aren’t cut out to be pet owners…

But only keeping an animal for one day?!?!

That’s a bit ridiculous, don’t you think?

A woman named Pree posted a video on TikTok and showed folks the little bundle of joy that she’s decided to take care of.

Pree held the kitten in the video and told viewers,, “This guy right here is one of three kittens found in the alleyway whose mom passed. Look at him.”

She added, “Someone I know wanted a kitten, so I gave her this guy.”

Pree then said, “And after one night, she said he’s a really bad kitten and she can’t keep him.”

She added, “So now he’s coming home with me.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This kitten is now in good hands!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁