Stubborn Sister Wanted Her Brother To Come To Her Daughter’s Baptism, But He Had An Important Tournament And She Refused To Move The Date

Things get tricky when it comes to being there for your family at all times!

This guy shares how his sister wanted him to be there for her daughter’s baptism but he already had commitments.

Check out how things got rough between them.

AITA for not cancelling a long-planned sports competition to attend my niece’s baptism? My sister invited me to her child’s baptism about a month in advance. The date was already chosen when she told me, and she also asked me to be the godfather.

This is where the issue arises…

The problem is that I already have a major curling competition that same weekend. I’ve been looking forward to this event all year, paid about $200 to participate, and I’m part of a team (of four) that would be short a player and let down if I didn’t show up. We tried to get into this competition last year and missed out (filled up in minutes) and this year we’ve been really excited, bought outfits, planned around it, and have been talking about it all season.

UH OH…

I told my sister I couldn’t make the baptism on that date and asked if there was any flexibility. She said no and has been very upset since, saying she would “drop everything” for me and that this shows where my priorities are. For additional context: -I’m not religious, and neither is my sister. -The baptism is for her husband’s family and to get the kid into a Catholic school near their house -I’m gay, and the Catholic church doesn’t exactly align with my values or life.

That sounds bad!

-I’m still happy to be the godfather and be involved in the child’s life, I just don’t feel right cancelling a long-standing commitment and letting my team down for a symbolic ceremony I understand why she’s disappointed, but I also feel like I wasn’t really given a chance to say whether the date worked for me, and now I’m being guilt-tripped for not moving heaven and earth. AITA for keeping my commitment and not cancelling the competition?

YIKES! That’s a tricky situation!

Why didn’t the sister confirm beforehand for his availability?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows that the sister could have asked first before making any assumed decisions.

This user knows this guy is not at fault here for having prior commitments.

That’s right! This user knows the sister could have easily moved the dates around.

This user knows that the date is important only for the sister!

This user thinks it is insane that this guy wasn’t even asked to be involved.

Somebody’s being a bit unreasonable here.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.