Student Kept Catching A Friend Sampling Her Snacks Without Permission, So She Sent A Venmo Request Labeled “Snack Tax” And Watched Her Melt Down

Sharing is caring, but everyone has their limits.

So when a college student noticed her snack-happy roommate constantly “sampling” her food without replacing it, she decided to finally put her foot down.

But when she sent a Venmo request labeled “Snack Tax,” it turned into a dorm-wide debate over boundaries.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for charging my friend for the snacks she keeps sampling from my room? So I (19F) live in a dorm with two other girls. We’re all pretty chill, but I’m definitely the one who keeps a mini fridge and a snack drawer stocked. I work a part-time job as a student assistant, so I pay for all my own food. My friend (let’s call her Jen) (19F) is in my room basically 24/7.

Jen has one annoying habit that’s grown increasingly troublesome.

She’s super sweet, but she has this habit of “sampling” my snacks. It’s never a whole bag of chips or a full soda. It’s always, “Can I just have a handful of those?” or “Can I take one sip of that?” which is kind of annoying. At first, I didn’t care.

Lately, though, it’s been wearing on her.

But it’s been months, and it adds up. Last week, I bought a specific pack of expensive imported ramen I’ve been wanting to try.

But then Jen just helped herself.

I came back from class to find the pack open and literally HALF the noodles gone. Jen was like, “Oh, I just wanted a bite to see if I liked it lol.”

So she sets a boundary with Jen.

I told her she needs to stop eating my stuff and that if she wants snacks, she needs to go to the store. She said I was being stingy because it’s just a tiny bit of food.

That didn’t stop this student from tallying everything up.

So, I started a tab. Every time she took a sample, I wrote it down in my notes app with the price. Yesterday, I sent her a Venmo request for $15 with the caption “Snack Tax.”

Jen wasn’t pleased.

Jen totally flipped. She can’t believe I’m nickel-and-diming her over a few crackers and some noodles.

Now the dorm is divided.

My other roommate thinks it’s funny but says that I should’ve just put a lock on my drawer instead of sending the Venmo. AITA?

Jen really crossed the line with the ramen incident.

Maybe it’s time this student starts to lock away her supply.

This “snack tax” had been a long time coming.

It’s time to put an end to the sharing once and for all.

It’s time for this roommate to put her money where her mouth is.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.