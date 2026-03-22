Tech Support Opened A Ceiling Tile To Replace Some Wires, But An Employee Complained That He Was “Letting The Wi-Fi Escape”

Some people are quick to blame tech support for all issues.

This tech support worker was replacing some wires in an office when a woman complained that he was slowing down her computer. She was soon embarrassed when IT showed up.

Read the full story below.

“I’m calling IT!” I’m not personally in tech support. I work in the HVAC low-voltage control industry. I do everything from pulling wire to programming and everything in the middle. I work with IT a lot due to our controllers needing port forwarding / VPN / etc.

One employee wondered what he was doing.

I was working in an office building today, converting pneumatic fan-powered boxes and vav boxes to DDC. This consists of removing air lines and replacing them with wire, adding a transformer, controller, relays, etc. I rolled my cart into a new area and popped a ceiling tile to see what was next. Suddenly, a woman in a cubicle gasped. She slowly looked up at me and asked what I was doing. I explained.

This is crazy!

Her: “Well, as soon as you did that, my computer slowed down.” It took me a minute to process. I assured there was nothing I did that would cause her computer to slow down. Her response? “You’re letting the WiFi escape! I’m calling IT!!” Guy from tech support shows up. Her computer is hardwired. Weekly server update.

Some people clearly need a lesson on basic technology.

Other Reddit users chimed in.

Here’s a hilarious remark.

This person has something to say.

Another funny comment.

Fair question.

And people are poking fun at the woman.

When the wi-fi is on the loose, call IT to reel it back in.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.