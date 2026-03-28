Teenage Girl Left Her Window Open When She Went To School, And Now There’s Concrete Sprayed All Over Her Room

Do you think it’s irresponsible to leave a window open when you leave for the day, or is that a perfectly normal thing to do?

In this story, one teenage girl left her bedroom window open when she went to school. Of all the days to leave a window open, that was a really bad day to do it!

Now, she’s wondering if the mess in her room is really her fault.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for yelling at a construction worker for spraying concrete into my room? So i(17f) was on my way home from school when my sister messaged me asking why I didn’t close my room’s window. I asked her what she was talking about and she sent me a video showing half of my room covered in something as it wasn’t clear in the video. I immediately panicked and rushed to get inside my house, as i was already close to the entrance anyways. I walked to my room and saw that my sister closed the window a bit for me but there was still some damage done, as it got on stuff on my table and computer, graphic tablet, the floor and my bed as well.

She quickly realized what happened.

Looking out the window i saw a construction worker hanging outside by some rope and spraying the outside of the building (live in an apartment building), in what seems like concrete spray(?) that gives texture to the walls outside. So I, clearly upset, opened my window and yelled at him asking what the hell is he doing, and that he shouldn’t spray this stuff into someones room. The worker probably wasn’t expecting anyone to yell at him, turned to me and said something along the lines of: “I’m doing my job, its not my fault you forgot to close the window” and called me the r word (idk if i can add it, but people use it frequently as an insult where im from).

A neighbor called her “entitled.”

We started going back and forth and someone from below yelled at us and told me specifically to leave him alone and stop being entitled. I then closed my window and took some videos of the damage. Mind you no one told us this was happening.

Her dad took her side.

I tried calling my dad to ask about it, he didnt answer so i sent him the videos i took and asked him if he knew something about it. He later went to tell me no, and to yell at whoever did it and close my window. I told him that ive already yelled at him and closed my window and asked me to wait till he got back from work. I don’t know how to feel about it, since im still mad about it yet my dad took my side after yelling at him. AITA?

If they weren’t given a heads up that this was happening, how would they know to close their windows? Some people like to have their windows open, and usually that’s not a problem.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person thinks she could sue.

Another person has a question.

She really should’ve been informed.

Another person agrees that she should’ve been given a heads up.

But this person thinks she was yelling at the wrong person.

Time to hire a lawyer!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.