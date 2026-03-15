Teenage Relationships Are Often Turbulent, And This Couple’s Is No Exception – However The Culprit For Their Drama Is The Backstabbing Friend Outside Of The Relationship

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that middle school and high school can be a wild ride.

This makes a lot of sense, of course. After all, you’re filling a building with hundreds of teenagers, all full of emotions and hormones that they’re not sure what to do with yet.

From first loves to breakups, best friends and backstabbing, gossip and bullying, your school years have it all.

But it’s an important learning curve, as you gradually gravitate towards your people, and learn exactly what kind of person you want to be.

The person in this story is firmly in the middle of this wild ride, and is beginning to question exactly who she wants to be.

Read on to find out why.

AITA for being two faced towards my “friend”? Two months ago, my friend who we will call ‘S’ got a crush on my boyfriend. Now he is an amazing guy so I completely get it, but her crush has gotten to the point where she has been trying to convince him that I am a bad person when he is struggling with his emotions. This has happened on many occasions and it is truly stressful, because I sometimes worry that it is going to get to a point where he will leave me because she has become too convincing. She has managed to get my boyfriend to break up with me on many occasions so that she has a chance with him.

Let’s see how this woman has reacted to her friend’s behavior.

Recently, after finding out that she has been telling people the stuff I trusted her to not tell, I have been two faced. I only act nicely to her face, but me and my boyfriend dislike her but remain “friends” with her. I do worry though that I am the bad person for this, as I know that two wrongs don’t equal a right. Yesterday, I wanted to see if she would go tell my boyfriend something that I had vented to her about, so me and my boyfriend were telling each other what she said on both ends.

And the results of this experiment were quite telling.

It turns out that she lied to my face saying that she knew nothing (previously my boyfriend had vented to her saying that he believed I was distancing, so therefore was acting off with me). S then went and told him everything I was saying, then told me she wouldn’t tell him anything while actively sending screenshots to him. I honestly feel betrayed, even though I expect it as S has done this before. AITA?

If the people in this story are actual kids, then this feels very relatable – I’m sure we’ve all been through something like this, sadly this kind of behavior tends to be a part of growing up.

If they’re adults, then this is very, very sad.

Lying, manipulating (as the couple’s behavior is) and backstabbing a friend are all very unpleasant behaviors. It seems like these ‘friends’ would be happier apart.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person encouraged her to stop playing games.

While this Redditor provided some sage, adult advice.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought she should reflect on the person she was portraying herself as.

The turbulent school years can be a lot of fun – but they can also be incredibly stressful, especially if your personal relationships are full of conflict.

The best thing you can do? Find people who don’t thrive on drama – whether that’s friends, boyfriends or girlfriends.

Your nervous system will thank you.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.