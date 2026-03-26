Tenant Informs Landlord They’re Moving Out, But It’s Impossible For Anyone To Look At The Apartment Unless The Tenant Is Home

Imagine renting an apartment and deciding to move. If your landlord wanted to show your apartment to potential renters, would you be okay with that, or would you prefer they wait until you’re no longer living there?

In this story, one tenant was okay with that on one condition. She wanted to be home during the viewings. She ended up being willing to make an exception when she had work, but the agent who wanted to enter the apartment didn’t come prepared.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Strong-arming me into a viewing? Fine, but you won’t get inside the apartment I’m renting an apartment from a company, who’s renting agents are somehow all unprofessional, late, and kinda slow. Had a plethora of issues with them throughout 10 months, but that’s a story for another time As I’ve told my landlord I’ll be moving out, they instructed their agents to find a new tenant for the apartment.

Anytime I’ve ever looked at a house or apartment, the people living there weren’t home. That was not the case in this situation.

The way it worked, the agent would email me with a proposed date and time, and I would confirm that I’ll be in at that time ( I’ve got a cat so I insisted on being present during the viewings).

The agents never had keys – I think that’s because the landlord’s office is at the other end of the city, and they can’t be bothered to drive an extra hour each time there’s a viewing to pick the keys up, and then drop them off, so they relied on me to let them in each time Apart from a couple of unannounced show-ups, followed by passive-aggressive emails about the messy property, all was well until a week ago.

There was one time OP wasn’t able to be home.

The agent emails me saying they’ve got a viewing on the 13th. I respond saying I’ve got work that day, and won’t be able to do 13th. She simply replies “if you won’t be able to accommodate this request, I’ll ask the landlord for a 24-hour notice of entry, which is legally enforceable”. Ok, do that

The agent really didn’t think this situation through very well.

The day comes, I get a call. “We’re downstairs”. “Congratulations, but I’m not home, I hope you brought keys this time” Man I wish I could see her face then. We went back and forth a bit, she tried to threaten me with legal action, to which I just replied that I don’t object to them entering, they’re unable to enter through their own negligence, and I have nothing to do with it Naturally got an email from the landlord asking me to be “more cooperative” next time, which was promptly ignored.

The tenant told the agent nobody would be home. What did she expect? Someone to magically be home anyway?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

There was nothing else this tenant could’ve done.

I like this comeback!

Here’s another good response that would’ve ended the phone call quickly.

This person has a different suggestion.

If you’re going to be there, you might as well be “helpful.”

That was really poor planning on the landlord’s part.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.