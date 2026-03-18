The McDonald’s Worker Didn’t Give Her The Ranch Cups She Asked For, So She Asked Again At The Window, And The Worker Literally Threw Them Into Her Car

These days, anytime anyone needs to speak to a manager about the behavior of an employee, they risk being called a ‘Karen’ but sometimes, it is the right thing to do.

What would you do if an employee at McDonalds didn’t give you your ranch, and then when you asked again for it, they literally threw it at you in your car?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she notified the manager of the situation, but now she is worried that she was being a Karen.

AITA for talking to the manager? I went to McDonalds to get a McFlurry and fries.

Ok, that’s an easy order.

At the pickup window: Me: “Can I please have two ✌🏼ranch?” (literally made hand signal while saying “two”)

Maybe she was ‘zoned out’ at the moment.

McD: Hands me one ranch, says nothing, really dirty look on her face. Me: “Can I have one more please?”

Ok, this is way out of line.

McD: Throws a ranch out the pickup window at me, falls outside the car. Me: “Can you PLEASE put a ranch into my hand??”

McD: Gives ranch.

She was having a bad day.

So, I was kind of mad about this. I called my buddy and he said she might be having a bad day and I should just go home. I ended up calling and talking to the manager.

Reporting behavior like this does not make you a ‘Karen’.

I’m really not a Karen, I never talk to someone’s manager, but this felt incredibly rude (and really bad customer service even if it is McDonalds). Should I have just let it go? AITA?

Nope. There is a big difference between being a ‘Karen’ and just reporting the poor behavior of an employee is not out of line at all. What this employee did was beyond inappropriate.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Having a bad job is no excuse for taking it out on customers.

Here is someone who would have let it go.

I agree with this commenter.

Here is a great question.

This commenter says she should have let it go.

Throwing food at a customer is beyond inappropriate and she deserves to get in trouble.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.