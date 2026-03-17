March 17, 2026 at 4:47 am

Two Dachshund Best Friends Got Excited When They Saw Each Other At A Dog Park

by Matthew Gilligan

dogs at a dog park

TikTok/@miss.maple.the.dachshund

There’s nothing better than seeing two dog pals see each other and get so excited that they can barely contain themselves.

It’s simply the best!

In this viral TikTok video, a Dachshund named Maple greeted her friend at a dog park and let’s just say that these two were pretty stoked!

dog at a dog park

TikTok/@miss.maple.the.dachshund

The video’s text overlay reads, “That moment your dog meets their bestie at the park.”

And Maple and another Dachshund got extremely excited when they saw each other!

dog at a dog park

TikTok/@miss.maple.the.dachshund

Their tails were wagging furiously and they were having a grand time!

I bet these two had a fun day with each other!

dog at a dog park

TikTok/@miss.maple.the.dachshund

Here’s the video.

@miss.maple.the.dachshund

#dachshund #dachshundsoftiktok #dachshundpuppy #dachshundlife #sausagedog

♬ sonido original – juliet

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 12.58.45 PM Two Dachshund Best Friends Got Excited When They Saw Each Other At A Dog Park

Another individual shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 12.59.06 PM Two Dachshund Best Friends Got Excited When They Saw Each Other At A Dog Park

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 12.59.14 PM Two Dachshund Best Friends Got Excited When They Saw Each Other At A Dog Park

You love to see it!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

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