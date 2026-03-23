Two Roommates Amicably Moved Out Of Their Old Place And Into A New Place Together, But When Their Old Landlord Failed To Return Their Bonds, Their Relationship Suddenly Took A Hit

Renting can be a hassle-free way to live in your own place, without having to put down too many roots.

It’s also the only attainable way for many to move out, with landlords sadly having a monopoly in some areas and able to charge over the odds to live in a good place.

But if there’s one thing that annoys so many people about landlords, it’s just how keen they can be to keep hold of your security deposit when you move out.

So the guy in this story took matters into his own hands and demanded his bond back.

But that innocent action really put him in his roommate’s bad books.

Read on to find out why.

AITA for going against my roommates wishes? My roommate and I lived in a small two bedroom house for over a year, it did us well and I liked the house a lot. We have now moved into a new place. We moved out over a month ago and still haven’t received our bond back. This is even though our landlord’s second job is working in a office that deals with bond so it’s not like he couldn’t do it.

But the roommate is seemingly unbothered by this.

My roommate keeps on giving them second chances as they were really good landlords. He thinks that they will do it eventually. They haven’t been responding to our messages or phone calls though, so I don’t really believe that.

So eventually, this ex-tenant decided to take action.

I have had enough as I need the money ($750) for something important, and I can’t use it right now as it hasn’t been returned to me. So I decided to take our landlords to court and get them to pay us now. This has really annoyed my roommate as he wanted to give them more of a chance to pay us back. AITA?

It seems like the roommate is likely more financially secure, or simply wanting to trust or preserve a relationship with the landlord.

But the landlord should have returned the bond in a specified time frame.

It’s no wonder their ex-tenant is annoyed, they are entitled to their own money!

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought the only person in the wrong was the landlord.

Though others thought it was harsh for the roommate to assume control.

Meanwhile, this Redditor warned that the landlord might have push-back.

It’s understandable that landlords take bonds or deposits – after all, they’re entrusting you with a valuable asset – but it’s good practice to return that money as soon as possible after you move out.

Perhaps they’re holding it in case bills haven’t been paid, to avoid being out of pocket, but this should be explained and a time period for return specified at the very least.

As for the roommate being mad because he took them to court?

He will be pleased enough when he gets his money back – all because of his roommate’s action in the face of his passiveness.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.