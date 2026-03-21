Wife Refused To Leave Nearly An Hour Early For A Doctor’s Appointment Five Minutes From The House, So Her Husband Got Angry And Ended Up Driving Himself

Being “on time” can mean different things to different people.

Imagine your spouse had a doctor’s appointment that was only five minutes from your house, but they insisted on leaving an hour early to avoid being late. How would you react? Would you go along with their plan? Or would you wait until it’s closer to time to leave?

In the following story, one wife finds herself making this decision and upsets her husband. Here’s how it played out.

AITA because I dont want to leave an hour early? My husband (73) has recently had some health problems that necessitated several appointments with various doctors. He prefers that I drive him, although he can drive himself. Today’s appointment was for an X-ray at our regular medical facility, which is about 1½ miles from our home. It was set for 9:40 (which, at the time I write this, is still 20 minutes away).

Her husband didn’t like her response.

At 8:45, he started agitating for me to get ready to go. Due to his military background, he sees being on time for an appointment, or up to 20 minutes early, as “almost late.” I refused. I said I would get ready at 9:15, which, with a 5-minute drive, still leaves him plenty of time. He got mad at me and grabbed his keys, stomped out of the house, and drove himself. Is refusing to sit in for 45 minutes in a doctor’s waiting room being unreasonable? AITA?

Wow! That is a long time to wait in a doctor’s office.

Let’s check what the fine folks over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

This reader prefers to show up on time.

For this person, they can both manage their own time.

Here’s someone who offers a reasonable explanation.

According to this comment, the husband is wrong.

No one needs to arrive that early, so she was definitely justified in her way of thinking.

He needs to calm down.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.