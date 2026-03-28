Woman Agreed To Help Her Best Friend Find A Guy’s Phone Number For School Information, But After Her Friend Told Someone Else She Refused To Share It, She Confronted Her

Friendships can get complicated when private conversations start being shared with other people.

So, what would you do if a close friend accused you of something that wasn’t true and then talked about the situation with someone else instead of addressing it with you directly? Would you just let it go? Or would you confront them about it?

In the following story, a woman finds herself in this situation with her best friend and needs advice. Here’s the story.

AITA for confronting my best friend ? My friend asked me for the number of a guy I spoke to a long time ago about school. I told her “with pleasure” and went to try to find the number, since I didn’t have it saved anymore. Not long after, she sent me a very dry message, something like, “Actually, nvm, idk why I asked you for his number.” I found that weird.

Then, she saw the screenshots.

Later, I saw that she had screenshotted things and was talking about the situation to one of her friends, talking about the situation and how I didn’t want to give her the number (which is completely false). For context, I really hate it when private things between my friends and me get shared with other people instead of being said directly to me. I’ve told her, and she keeps doing it, making me pass for the evil in it. So I messaged her, telling her I didn’t like that she keeps telling our business to her friend. I admit my message was emotional because it’s something that really bothers me.

Her friend got extremely defensive.

She immediately got defensive, called me crazy, said I was inventing problems, and told me that if I wanted to stop talking to her, I should just say it and delete her instead of giving her a headache. At the end, she even said she would tell her mom about the situation (her mom is like my second mom). Now I’m wondering if I overreacted by confronting her about it. AITA?

Eek! It sounds like these two may have some deeper issues.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

This reader doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

Here’s someone who thinks she should’ve asked the guy before giving out his number.

Here’s someone who gets the ick from people like that.

According to this comment, her response came across a little sarcastic.

Her friend sounds like a mess.

Unless there’s info missing, that was a pretty extreme response.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.