Woman Applied To Nearby Retail Stores With Open Availability, But She Was Repeatedly Ignored Because They Preferred Teenagers And Retirees

Job shortages are often not what they seem.

In this story, a woman kept applying to retail stores close to her home and still couldn’t get hired.

Now, she’s sharing her theory about why they’re hiring teenagers and retirees instead of hiring her.

Let’s take a closer look!

Retail doesn’t hire workers it hires people they can control Grocery stores keep saying they’re desperate for workers. They regularly ignore adults who have open availability, experience, and live nearby. Instead, they hire teenagers or retirees. This happens consistently.

This woman thinks companies hire people who are easy to control.

The reason isn’t a labor shortage. It’s that those groups are easier for management to control. Adults who understand boundaries get seen as problems. Adults who push back on bad scheduling or won’t tolerate being treated poorly are skipped over.

She has been trying to apply for work and is not being hired.

I’ve been trying to apply to places I can literally walk to in five minutes from my place. I have open availability. I still won’t get hired by the local grocery store, bank, or Lowe’s. They won’t hire me because I don’t give compliant vibes 💀.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person agrees with the rant.

This user makes a similar point.

Here’s another personal thought.

This is true for all industries, says this person.

Finally, this person couldn’t find a job either.

Turns out “we’re hiring” sometimes really means “we’re hiring pushovers.”

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.