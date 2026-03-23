Woman Bagged A Customer’s Hair Spritz And Candy Together, But She Got Yelled At When The Customer Claimed It’s “The Law” To Separate Them

Clear communication can prevent unnecessary drama.

In this story, a woman working at the register was ringing up a customer.

The customer bought some hair sprays and candy items.

After bagging them together, the customer made a request and cited a law that didn’t exist.

Check out the full details below.

Customer tries to tell me the law (is obviously wrong) I had a customer come up with two small and sealed chemical items, which were hair spritzes and three small and sealed food items, which were candy. I rang them up and bagged them together. She paid, and I handed her the bag.

This woman wasn’t sure what the customer wanted.

She put the bag on the counter. She removed the hair spritzes and placed them on the counter. She looked at me. I looked at her. She looked at me again. I looked at her again. She looked at me.

The customer cut her off, demanding that the items be separated.

I began to ask, “Would you like those bagged sepa–.” She cut me off, “Yes, I would like these bagged separately. It’s the law!” She was very angry. I put the spritzes in a separate bag while informing her, “No, it is not the law.”

She understood her request, but she doesn’t agree that they should make up laws.

She left. I understand wanting chemicals and food bagged separately. Perhaps I should not have assumed she wanted them together despite her five items using up 1/4 of a single bag. But damn, use your words and don’t make up laws.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

You did nothing wrong, says this person.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion.

Just ask for a second bag.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.