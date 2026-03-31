Woman Doesn’t Like The Same Video Games As Her Friends, But They Tell Her She’s Being Selfish For Refusing To Play With Them

Any relationship requires sacrifices.

This includes friendships and even small sacrifices, such as playing video games you don’t love just because your friends like them.

So when a young woman learned that her friends think she’s selfish for refusing to play games she doesn’t like, she was shocked.

Now she wants to know if she really is in the wrong for acting this way.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my friends no to playing games I don’t like instead of forcing myself to play them to make them happy? To begin with I’d like to explain that I (18f) am the type of person to only do what I want. If someone asks me to play a game or do smth I’m not interested in, I say no. I’ve had this issue a lot, but I’m using my most recent issue for this post. My best friend (17f) is always wanting to play games that I either don’t like in general or aren’t in the mood for at that moment. There’s been a few times we’ve had arguments because she has complained that I never play what she wants and only what I want.

But she doesn’t feel that this is fair to say.

First off, when I play what I want, it’s not usually multiplayer stuff so she’s not forced to constantly play what I want, it’s mostly we just talk. I’ve explained to her that I don’t like the games and she’s told me that even when she doesn’t like a game, if her friend wants to play, she’ll play it anyways to make them happy, even if it’s boring. And I’ve explained that I’m not like that and when I don’t want to play something I say no, I don’t force myself to play things I don’t want to.

They just disagree.

The issue with that is we don’t like any of the same games, so we’re almost NEVER playing together because of this. Now I’m questioning if she’s right and I should be forcing myself to play things I don’t like to make her happy and hangout with her. I don’t know if I should force myself to play things I don’t like for her like she does with me, or is I should only do what makes me happy. AITA?

If you don’t want to do selfless things for your friends sometimes, maybe don’t have friends?

What did Reddit think?

Harsh, but necessary.

Yup.

Another person agrees she needs to do better.

A hot take.

Another reader chimes in.

Something to consider.

She doesn’t get how friendships work at all.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.