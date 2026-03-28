Woman Has A Habit Of Not Tightly Closing Lids Of Bottles, But She Refused To Clean The Maple Syrup Spill After Her Husband Dropped It

Small household habits can sometimes lead to surprisingly big arguments.

The following story involves a woman who has a habit of not fully screwing lids onto their bottles.

One morning, her husband grabbed the maple syrup by the lid while making breakfast, causing it to fall and spill everywhere.

So he demanded that she handle the sticky mess since it was her fault.

Is his argument valid? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA cause I refused to cleaned after my husband’s mess after he declared it was my mess and I needed to clean it up cause I didn’t screw the lid? For context, I tend to not screw lids all the way. Sometimes, I even just sit them there and press them down with one turn. As a result, if you grab them by the lid, chances are they might come off. This is something that happens sometimes in our kitchen.

This woman refused to clean up her husband’s mess.

So this morning, he was making breakfast for himself. He grabbed the maple syrup by the lid. The lid came off, and it made a mess. He then came to me demanding that I clean it up. I said no. Regardless of what state the bottle was in, it is still your mess.

He said he’s not cleaning up either because it’s her fault.

He said he is tired of enabling my behavior of not screwing the lids properly. And that it can cause accidents. I have never had an accident because of this. I do not grab things by the lid. I know screwing lids all the way can preserve food longer. It is just a habit I picked up whenever I was too busy to care.

Now, she’s wondering if she should just clean up the mess.

I know this sounds silly. But it escalated horribly. We ended up having a big fight. Each of us accused the other of gaslighting. So AITA for not cleaning up the mess? Should I just go clean it up? It is still just sitting there as I write this. We both refuse to clean it up.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

The entire thing is your fault, says this one.

This user calls her out, too.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

It wouldn’t create a mess if she only knew how to cover the lid tightly.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.