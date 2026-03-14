Woman Is Considering Adding A Friend To The Group Chat, But She’s Worried Others Won’t Agree Because They Don’t Like His Attitude

Friend groups can get complicated fast.

In this story, a woman felt torn when her friend Gary asked to join their group chat.

While she wanted to let him in, others didn’t want him included.

Now she’s wondering if defending him means forcing a friendship no one else wants.

Read the story below and find out!

AITA for confronting the group chat? I am friends with a group of five people. We are in a group chat together. The members are Debbie, Mark, Sam, Lucy, and me. Debbie lives with Gary, who I am also friends with. Gary is also friends with the three other people in this group chat. It is to a lesser extent.

Meet Gary…

Gary has asked to join the group chat. Debbie does not want him to join because she lives with him. Gary has also ruffled a lot of folks’ feathers. He usually talks only about himself. He makes situations that are not about him about him. He is constantly getting into toxic relationships.

This woman wants to allow Gary into the group chat.

I feel like just because Gary is not close with everyone does not mean he needs to live in his home with his friend Debbie while not being allowed in the group chat. The group chat gossips about Gary behind his back when we are together. Gary has asked to join the group chat. I initially hesitated. I want to apologize to him. I want to confront the group chat to make this situation stop. I want to bring him into the friend group.

But she wonders if forcing a friendship with others is wrong.

So, WIBTA? Is it fair of me to force a friendship on others? I feel like I need to defend Gary from Debbie in order to be a good friend. Please help.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Lol. Here’s a good idea.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one has a similar remark.

Short and straightforward.

And finally, here’s a valid point.

Just because he knows some of them doesn’t mean he’s already part of the group.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.