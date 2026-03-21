Woman Looked For A Coworker’s Candy Request At A Shop Near Home And Couldn’t Find It, But Now The Coworker Keeps Pressuring Her To Search Other Stores Around Town Without A Car

Sometimes, the smallest favor can turn into the biggest headache.

So, what would you do if a coworker asked you to pick up a specific candy from a shop near your home, but they didn’t have it, and the person expected you to keep looking? Would you do what it took to find the candy? Or would you draw the line and let them know you’re done looking?

In the following story, one colleague faces this very decision and is unsure what to do. Here’s the scoop.

AITA for not getting sweets for my coworker My coworker (around 65f) asked me to get this menthol candy she saw one of my other coworkers have at break (50f) (don’t know why she didn’t ask my other coworker). Since I’m not a confrontational person, I said okay, sure, there is a shop really close to where I live (around 3 minutes away). She sent me the name of the candy (which I now know wasn’t even the actual name for it). I took a look but didn’t find anything. I told her so, but she still won’t stop bugging me about it, telling me I should go look for said candy in another shop. The closest shop is around an hour away walking (since I don’t have a car).

Their other coworker told her not to worry about it.

Now it isn’t some limited-time edition candy or anything; she could buy it off the internet if she really wanted it. She is expecting me to go look through every shop around town for the candy, all this after 12-hour shifts, like I genuinely dont have anything better to do than look for candy. I talked to my (50f) coworker, and she said to just let it go, and that she’s crazy (she’s done stuff like this before), but I dont want to be mean by telling her to **** off and don’t know what to do. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why she wants to help, but that’s a lot for some candy.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about the situation.

This reader thinks her requests are unreasonable.

Here’s how this person would handle it.

For this person, the whole thing is weird.

Here’s someone who can’t believe she went in the first place.

That’s not her problem, and she just needs to tell the coworker that she can’t do it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.