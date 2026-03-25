Woman Married Into A Close-Knit Family, But She Felt Excluded After Discovering Her Husband’s Sisters Had A Separate Group Chat Without Her

Joining a new family can be exciting, but sometimes complicated.

In this story, a woman married into a large, close-knit family.

She hoped to finally experience the big family dynamic she always wanted.

However, she found out that her husband’s sisters had a separate sisters-only group chat, which made her feel unwanted.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for calling out my SIL’s? I (25F) have been married to my husband (36M) for two years. He comes from a huge, very close-knit family. He has five sisters and one brother. They are the kind of family that talk constantly, see each other all the time, and pride themselves on being “so close.”

This woman thought she would finally belong in a big, loving family.

I was honestly so excited to marry into that. I never really had a family of my own. I thought I would finally get that big, loving family dynamic I have always wanted. All of his sisters are older than me. Some are significantly older. I constantly get this subtle, condescending energy from them. The tone and the looks say a lot. They speak to me like I am a child. Or an idiot. I do not know which is worse.

She found out that her husband’s sisters had a separate group chat without her.

Outside of my husband, the only people I feel close to are his brother and his 21-year-old niece. We have a big family group chat with everyone in it. Recently, I found out the sisters have their own separate group chat without me. Yes, I get that they are sisters. I am not delusional.

She suddenly felt out of place.

But it still felt like confirmation of what I have been feeling this whole time. It made me feel like I am not really “in.” I already feel like I do not fully belong. Finding out there is a whole side conversation happening that I am excluded from made that feeling louder.

When she brought it up to her husband, he said she was being dramatic.

I was feeling sad after a glass of wine. I texted into the family group chat. I wrote, “Should I feel concerned about the secret sister group chat?” I got radio silence. I told my husband I want to finally speak to them about it. He is telling me I am being dramatic. He says it is no big deal. But I am sick of feeling like this. AITA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person shares their honest opinion.

Here’s a similar thought.

You are acting like a child, says this one.

Here’s another straightforward remark.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, family drama happens in the group chat more than in real life.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.