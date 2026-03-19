Woman Parks In Stranger’s Driveway, But In Order To Get Her Car Back, The Homeowner Requires Her To Pay $20

Imagine living in a neighborhood where there isn’t much street parking, but there’s just enough room in your driveway for your car and your roommates’ cars. What would you do if a stranger parked in your driveway while attending a party at a neighbor’s house?

In this story, one person finds themselves in this exact situation, and they decided to park behind the stranger’s car so they can’t leave.

Keep reading to see what happens when the stranger wants to leave.

AITA for blocking a random person who parked in my driveway and demanding they pay money to me to move my car blocking theirs? Some random person parked in my driveway. I live in California. There was this huge party a few hours ago about a block away. My street was filled to the brim with parallel parkers.

I’d be upset too.

Somebody (while I was at work) decided upon themselves to park IN my driveway. I was furious seeing that. My driveway was already occupied by two other cars (my roommates) so the only place I could park was behind the random person.

He didn’t want to move his car.

The party lasted into the night and in the middle of the night I got a knock on my door and it’s from this dumb woman. She demanded I move my car and I told her I wouldn’t move without her giving me 20 dollars for my troubles. I threatened to call the cops on her if she didn’t do it. She gave me a 20 and I moved my car. The way I see it I was doing her a favor because the ticket she would have got would have been a lot more. My roommates are calling me a jerk. So am I in the wrong here?

I think it’s fair. It’s almost like he charged her for a parking spot in the driveway. In California, it could’ve cost her a lot more than that!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It could’ve been much more expensive for the woman to get her car back.

This person thinks his solution was reasonable.

I’m not sure which one would be more annoying.

The legality is questionable.

Next time, a tow truck might be in order.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.