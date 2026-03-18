Woman Planned To Focus On Growing Her Travel Business After Losing Her Job, But When Financial Stress Hit After Moving In With Family, Her Husband Pressured Her To Drop Everything And Start Job Hunting

Sometimes life changes faster than anyone can keep up.

So when one woman moved in with her husband’s grandmother after both of them lost their jobs, she hoped the arrangement would give her time to grow her passion project.

But when her husband began pushing her to rush back into a full-time job, the couple found themselves at odds over how to best support themselves during a difficult time.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to spend all day job hunting? I (28F) just moved with my husband (29M) (I’ll call him Hank) to live with his grandmother (80s F) (I’ll call her GM) in her house. We had been living very far away from family and working together.

But lately came some turmoil with her employment.

I was an assistant to him, and the company decided to downsize, laying me off and giving Hank all of my responsibilities again. (I had been doing the job of three people.) So he decided to quit, which meant we had to move because we lived in housing owned by the business.

So when Hank’s family offered a place to stay, it also came with a new source of part-time employment.

His father (who I will call FIL) said we should move in with his mother (GM) because he was worried he would need to hire help to take care of her since she’s old and living alone in the country. FIL said he would pay me to take GM to her appointments and to help with the cooking and cleaning.

On the surface, this sounds like a great proposition.

This was perfect for me because I have a second job already as a travel agent, and I work from home doing that. I would be able to focus on this business better and make more out of it.

But soon it becomes clear expectations aren’t aligned.

We move in with GM and she is under the impression that we are only staying temporarily. She also doesn’t want Hank or my help at all.

So the couple begins looking for other places to stay, which puts them in a rough spot financially.

Hank has decided that we now need to buy a house ASAP and move out of GM’s home. FIL has basically decided that he’s not going to do anything to help. (We don’t have the savings to buy a house, and I don’t want to take out a huge loan right now.)

Now even more pressure falls on her to secure a new source of employment.

So my husband is very upset with me because I’m not hardcore job hunting right now.

But she wants to enjoy the other plans she has lined up.

I literally leave tomorrow for a business trip (to a travel destination), and I also have other plans lined up for when I get back. I am going to a fan convention with friends. The friend bought the tickets and I drive us there. (I had put the time-off request in November when they bought the tickets.) I also have the opportunity to advertise my business for free at this event.

Her husband, however, keeps pressing her to reprioritize.

My husband now wants me to cancel these plans and not go so I can go get another job. I’d have to pay back my friend (with money I don’t have), and I’d lose the free advertising opportunity. (I’ve already paid for the expenses for the business trip I’m leaving on tomorrow, and the only thing I have to pay for with the trip with friends is food and gas.)

This isn’t the direction she wants to go in at all.

I’m honestly really sad about having to find another job because I was looking forward to being able to grow my business and work on it mostly full time. I love my business.

She thinks starting a new job would get in the way of everything she’s been trying to build.

I’m also getting a lot of pressure to take a full-time job in my previous career because there is a critical need in the area. But then I really wouldn’t be able to grow my business at all because I’d be so busy again. I have been applying for part-time jobs and some things that I know the work wouldn’t start until I’m done with these events.

She wonders if she’s wrong for not centering her entire life around work right now.

I’m honestly still trying to unpack our stuff and move our stuff we don’t need to a storage unit. So I don’t feel like I have the time to start another job right now. AITA for not wanting to spend all day job hunting? And AITA if I’m not sure if I want to commit to a full-time job?

Everything seems to be piling on all at once here.

What did Reddit think?

Her husband really isn’t being as helpful as he thinks he is.

Maybe there’s more of a middle ground when it comes to finding another place to live.

On the other hand, this user thinks her husband may have a point.

As awful as it is, the reality is you need an income to survive in this world.

When under significant financial stress, every decision can feel incredibly urgent.

In any case, finding a compromise may be this couple’s best shot at surviving this impossible situation.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.