Woman Refused To Let Her Sister’s Fiancé Join Their Florida Trip, So He Messaged Her Directly On Instagram And Said He’d Buy A Ticket Anyway

Family trips are supposed to be relaxing, not stressful.

The following story is about a pregnant woman who planned a Florida trip with her husband, son, and sister.

But her sister’s fiancé insisted on coming, even if they don’t feel comfortable having him there.

When he messaged her directly saying he would buy a ticket anyway, things only got more awkward.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for saying no after my sister’s fiancé invited himself on our family trip? My husband, son, sister, and I are planning a short Florida trip. My sister’s fiancé wants to come. But my husband and he do not get along. I will be five months pregnant by then. I do not want tension on a trip that is supposed to be fun and relaxing.

This woman does not feel comfortable being a “chaperone” to her sister.

We are also part of the same religion. Since they are not married yet, my husband and I would be responsible for chaperoning. We are not comfortable with that. I also do not feel like that is a sibling responsibility. I think it should be up to the parents, not us.

Her sister told her fiancé the family’s opinion on it.

Mind you, he does not even live in the same state. It is a long-distance relationship. I even told him it would probably be different if the whole family went. He did not care. My sister already told him my husband would not be okay with it. She asked him not to bring it up.

So, the guy decided to message her directly on Instagram.

He messaged me directly on Instagram asking to come. In his first message, he pretty much told me he was buying his ticket and coming anyway. My sister deleted it. I saw a preview under my notifications. I told him I was not comfortable with that because we only booked one hotel room. I suggested he plan a separate trip with her instead.

He got upset when she suggested planning a separate trip with the whole family.

He got upset. He said he feels left out of the family. He told us to have fun because this is probably the last trip I will have with my sister before he moves her out of the state. Again, I told him to plan a trip with the whole family. He just stresses me out. He is pretty much a man-child with no boundaries and a short fuse. AITA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

It’s weird, says this one.

Here’s a similar remark.

Another honest opinion.

Finally, this one makes a valid point.

You can’t simply invite yourself to a family trip if you’re not part of the family.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.