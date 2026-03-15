Woman Refused To Pick Sides Between Her Two Best Friends Who Weren’t On Good Terms, But One Of Them Confronted Her And Gave Her An Ultimatum

Friendship triangles can get messy fast.

In this story, a woman stayed neutral when her two best friends had a major falling out.

But one of them felt jealous and demanded loyalty.

After a confrontation at a club party, she was accused of choosing sides and given an ultimatum.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to take sides in my best friends’ fallout and staying neutral even when one of them felt hurt? I was in a very tight circle with two girls, A and B. We were real best friends. A and B fell out badly. In one of their many fights, A cursed B’s mother over the phone. After that, they stopped talking. A narrated her story to me first. Later on, I got B’s side of the story through a mutual friend.

This woman kept talking to both of the girls.

I decided right from the beginning that I was not going to pick sides. Their fight did not concern me. I did not want to lose either friendship. I kept talking to both of them. A started showing jealousy when I stayed friends with B.

Friend A got very drunk and started screaming at her.

It sparked at a club party. She got very drunk. She saw a guy who had previously harassed her. She did not want to be alone. I immediately let her come with me and the guy I was seeing. While on his scooty, she suddenly started screaming at me.

Friend A gave her an ultimatum.

She accused me of choosing B and said her mental peace was affected because I was still friends with her. She insulted me and even shouted at the guy when he tried to defend me. She gave me an ultimatum, saying that if I kept talking to B, she would distance herself from me. The next day, she totally blamed it on alcohol and asked me to forget about it. She did not apologize.

She slowly backed off, feeling betrayed by her friend.

I slowly withdrew. I found out later that she had been talking badly about me. She was also trying to convince my closest friend against me. That friend never believed her. She later told me everything after falling out with A herself. I feel drained and betrayed by someone I tried being neutral, respectful, and understanding toward. AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

A is just jealous, says this one.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, short and straightforward.

If someone makes you choose sides, they’ve probably already chosen theirs.

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