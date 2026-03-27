Woman Supported Her Boyfriend’s Job For Years And Even Gave Up Her Own Opportunities For It, So When He Wanted To Quit Because Of A Difficult Manager, She Suggested He Stick It Out Instead

Relationships usually rely on compromise, but sometimes it can start to feel a little one-sided.

So, what would you do if you had already given up multiple opportunities to support your partner’s job, and suddenly they wanted to quit when things got difficult? Would you support their decision? Or would you expect them to stick it out for the sake of your family?

In the following story, one woman deals with this exact situation and starts questioning the line between support and responsibility. Here’s the story.

AITA for wanting my boyfriend to deal with how ****** his manager is? My boyfriend (27 turning 28) has a pretty great job, if not for ONE manager who is a bit of a jerk. He has been with the company for a bit over two years, and it is fantastic money (close to $20 an hour), and he gets Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays off. He does deliveries, and he used to (and was hired for) a certain number of stops a night. As of recently, they have been upping his stops, which makes him come home later. The biggest issue is that we have a child who isn’t in school yet and has to be supervised.

Now, she has a decision to make.

I work as a manager (only making a little over $12 an hour) and have to commute about an hour to and from work six days a week until my training is over. I have given up two great jobs with amazing benefits because he liked this job so much. I have had to quit with no notice to both because he wanted me to get out of the way of his job. Now he wants to quit this job without notice and is deliberately doing things to get fired because he is tired of it. Last year, we purchased a home which I would not have been able to afford on my own if he had quit. I could get a second job, but as a manager, I already work 10 to 12 hours a day. AITA?

Eek! It sounds like they need to have a long talk.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer her.

This person agrees that he needs to stick it out.

According to this reader, he needs to act like an adult.

For this person, it’s all about talking to him.

This reader believes he should have another job before quitting.

He needs to think this through, because it’s probably best to line up a new job before leaving his current one.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.